The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) imposed a fine of 10 million dirhams (approximately $2.7 million) on OPNX in May, which remains unpaid. VARA also fined Su Zhu, Kyle Davies, and the two co-founders of OPNX 200,000 dirhams (about $54,451) each for failing to comply with marketing, advertising, and promotion rules.

VARA is considering taking further actions against OPNX, which may include additional fines and penalties. In February, VARA discovered that OPNX was soliciting users and collecting personal data. Prior to the May announcement, VARA issued a written reprimand to the co-founders and OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb in April, stating that they were operating and promoting OPNX without adhering to local license conditions.

Leslie Lamb claims that OPNX did not launch any marketing campaigns targeting Dubai or the wider UAE market and stated that they are cooperating with VARA's investigation while asserting no rules were violated.

