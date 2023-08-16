New financial disclosure documents reveal that former President Donald Trump, a known crypto-skeptic, owns over $2.8 million in cryptocurrency held in an Ethereum wallet. The recent findings, uncovered by the Washington-based ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), place Trump in the 'whale' category, a term used for holders of significant amounts of a specific token.

The disclosures also show Trump earned nearly $4.9 million in licensing fees from a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) launched by his campaign. Despite previously describing cryptocurrency as a "scam" and expressing preference for the US dollar, Trump's reported holdings indicate a large personal investment in the crypto market. His stance contrasts with the pro-crypto positions of fellow Republicans, including possible 2024 primary rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

