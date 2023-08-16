Dmail has revealed the launch of zkSync integration, allowing users to mint 8-11-digit domain names for free. Users will only be required to pay Gas fees for these transactions. This development streamlines the domain name minting process for Dmail users, providing a cost-efficient way to secure unique domain names while covering only the necessary transaction fees.
Dmail Announces zkSync Integration, Offers Free Minting for 8-11 Digit Domain Names
2023-08-16 14:25
