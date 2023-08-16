According to CoinDesk, Dinari has announced a $7.5 million seed investment to support the launch of its ex-US dShare platform, aimed at providing access to real-world asset-backed tokens. Major investors include SPEILLLP (a Susquehanna International Group company), 500 Global, Balaji Srinivasan (former CTO of Coinbase), Third Kind Venture Capital, Sancus Ventures, and Version One VC.

Real-world asset tokenization has gained traction among both traditional finance players and crypto natives enthusiastic about leveraging blockchain technology. Dinari, established in 2021, aims to offer blockchain-backed access to corporate equity via its dShare platform.

The dShare platform allows users outside the United States to access securities like Apple or Tesla stock using a wallet on the Arbitrum network, owing to regulatory reasons. Each dShare token has a 1:1 backing, similar to stablecoins such as USDC or Tether. Dinari is working with regulators worldwide to ensure compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.



