DeFiLlama data reveals that the DEX DackieSwap on the Base chain achieved a transaction volume of $80.69 million in the past 24 hours. This pushed DackieSwap's cumulative transaction volume to $233 million, surpassing SushiSwap's $142.95 million and Uniswap's $56.6 million, making it the DEX with the highest cumulative transaction volume on the Base chain. Currently, the total transaction volume of DEXs on the Base chain stands at $97.74 million.

However, when considering the Total Value Locked (TVL) metric, Uniswap remains in the lead with a TVL of $6.61 million, followed by SushiSwap with $6.36 million. DackieSwap ranks third, with a TVL of approximately $2.47 million.



