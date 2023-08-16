The 7-day moving average of spot trading volume on cryptocurrency exchanges has declined to $11.2 billion, which is less than 30% of its $46 billion peak in March, according to data from The Block. Bitcoin's volatility has reached a historical low, while trading volume is at its lowest since 2020.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Crypto Spot Volumes Dwindle to $11.2 Billion, 7-Day Moving Average Falls to Less Than 30% of March Levels
2023-08-16 18:43
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
The 7-day moving average of spot trading volume on cryptocurrency exchanges has declined to $11.2 billion, which is less than 30% of its $46 billion peak in March, according to data from The Block. Bitcoin's volatility has reached a historical low, while trading volume is at its lowest since 2020.
Comments 5
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top