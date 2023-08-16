According to CryptoPotato, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) seems to be taking on the role of overseeing cryptocurrency regulations, which many believe should be the responsibility of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This sentiment has arisen following a recent court decision regarding the status of XRP, where the judge ruled in favor of defining XRP as a virtual currency and not a security. With the CFTC taking a more active role in the crypto regulatory space, questions arise concerning the respective roles of the two agencies and the potential impact on the industry's future regulation.