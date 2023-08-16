According to The Block, CFTC Chairman Behnam emphasized the need for Congressional legislation to establish a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry. In a podcast, he stated that a clear regulatory environment could potentially increase institutional demand, citing a decade-long law enforcement record as evidence that action is required.
CFTC Chairman Advocates for Legislation to Improve Crypto Regulation
2023-08-16 16:38
