According to Cointelegraph, blockchain security firm CertiK has released findings from their investigation into a pseudonymous crypto scammer known as "Faint," who has allegedly been responsible for the theft of at least $1 million in cryptocurrency since 2022. Despite uncovering potential evidence connecting the scammer to a Canadian group, CertiK has not yet been able to confirm the identity of the perpetrator(s).

CertiK identified several Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains linked to Faint and found connections to another alleged scammer known as "Soup." However, the blockchain security firm has not yet determined the actual names or identities of the hackers. Faint remains a threat to the community, and CertiK has encouraged users to protect themselves against potential wallet drainer attempts.

The company recommended applications like Wallet Guard and Pocket Universe, which can alert users to connections with wallet drainers. CertiK also advised users to verify addresses and ensure any approvals they sign are not from recognized phishing addresses.

