According to Cointelegraph, BitGo, a leading digital asset financial services company, has successfully raised $100 million in Series E funding round led by Wellington Management and Owl Rock Capital with participation from other prominent investors. This funding comes after BitGo lost its lawsuit against Galaxy Digital over a merger dispute. The newly raised capital will be used to accelerate BitGo's expansion, including its participation in the crypto prime brokerage market, as well as support its ongoing growth strategy. The company plans to bolster its offerings across various segments, including security, compliance, and custodial solutions for institutional investors in the digital asset ecosystem.

