According to CoinDesk, despite the volatility of fiat currencies in distressed nations such as Russia and Argentina, perceived safe havens like bitcoin and gold are struggling to gain traction. The Russian ruble and Argentinian peso experienced significant depreciation, revealing potential cracks in global financial markets, according to MUFG Bank. The Russian ruble reached its lowest value since March 2022, while the Argentinian peso has fallen 98% this year.

Bitcoin, considered digital gold due to its finite supply, has remained listless above $29,000, extending its multi-week stagnation. Gold reached a seven-week low of $1,896 per ounce on Tuesday.

The ongoing hardening of nominal and inflation-adjusted U.S. government bond yields and the uptick in the dollar index may be preventing bitcoin and gold from rallying. The real yield on the U.S. 10-year note has risen to 1.83%, the highest since 2009, reducing the appeal of investing in zero-yielding assets like gold and bitcoin. If yields continue to rise, further cracks in broader markets may be revealed, warns Derek Halpenny, head of research global markets EMEA and international securities.



