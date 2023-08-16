According to Blockworks, Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing stagnation, trading around $29,150 with minimal change, as investors await decisions from the SEC regarding exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Optimism from earlier in the summer has faded, leading to uncertainty in the market and a nearly balanced distribution between long and short positions across major exchanges like Binance, OKX, and Deribit.

The delay concerning ARK’s 21Shares BTC ETF, along with applications from Fidelity and Blackrock, has contributed to the market's cautious stance. While not an outright rejection, this deferment has tempered previous optimism surrounding a seemingly certain BTC ETF, according to digital asset firm BitOoda.

Many investors are anticipating an update or ruling from the ongoing Grayscale vs SEC dispute about the asset manager converting its flagship Trust to a spot ETF. This could be a significant determining factor for all spot ETFs, including those for Ether (ETH).

Glassnode notes that the current conditions of the Bitcoin market resemble the bear market hangover seen in prior cycles, with high conviction holders retaining much of the wealth. However, low volatility also signals exhaustion and a weak inflow of demand. Most major cryptos in the top 50 by market capitalization experienced a decline of roughly 3%-10% late Tuesday.