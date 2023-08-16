According to Glassnode data, the percentage of Bitcoin's supply last active three or more years ago has reached an all-time high (ATH) of 40.355%. The previous ATH of 40.352% was recorded on August 14, 2023.
Bitcoin's Percent Supply Last Active 3+ Years Reaches All-Time High
2023-08-16 16:20
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
