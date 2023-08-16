Bitcoin's price has dipped below the $29,000 threshold, currently trading at $28,985. This marks a 1.21% daily decline, with the market experiencing volatility. Investors are advised to exercise caution and manage their risks.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin Falls Below $29,000 Mark
2023-08-16 16:26
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
