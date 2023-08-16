Bitcoin's price recently dropped to $29,000, its lowest level since August 7. Despite the bearish trend, Fundstrat Global Advisor's Tom Lee is optimistic, forecasting a price spike to $150,000 or even $180,000 if a Bitcoin ETF is approved, CoinDesk reports. Meanwhile, altcoins like DOGE, SOL, and MATIC faced declines of 6-7% over the past 24 hours, with reduced volatility, lower leverage, and speculative activity in the market.