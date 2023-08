Binance has announced the removal and cessation of trading for the following spot trading pairs, effective August 18, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC):

Spot Pairs:

1. CKB/BUSD

2. FARM/BUSD

3. ORN/BUSD

4. REN/BUSD

5. SKL/BUSD

6. UFT/BUSD

7. ZEN/BUSD

8. ZRX/BUSD

Please note that this is a general announcement and products and services mentioned may not be available in all regions. Users are encouraged to take necessary actions to ensure compliance with the platform's policy changes.