The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,060 and $29,499 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,147, down by -1.02%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SEI, CYBER, and BLZ, up by 300%, 247%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:


Market movers:

  • ETH: $1823.2 (-1.16%)

  • BNB: $233.9 (-2.38%)

  • XRP: $0.5986 (-4.62%)

  • DOGE: $0.07002 (-5.99%)

  • ADA: $0.2778 (-4.14%)

  • SOL: $23.33 (-6.61%)

  • TRX: $0.07635 (-1.14%)

  • SHIB: $0.00000987 (-4.08%)

  • DOT: $4.777 (-4.11%)

  • MATIC: $0.6214 (-8.25%)

Top gainers on Binance: