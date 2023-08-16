The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,060 and $29,499 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,147, down by -1.02%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SEI, CYBER, and BLZ, up by 300%, 247%, and 30%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Volatility Shares' Ethereum Futures ETF Scheduled for Listing on October 12
Ex-Singapore Parliamentarian's Swiss Company Launches Swiss Franc and Euro Stablecoins
El Salvador's Dollar Bond Yields 70% Return; Major Financial Institutions Show Interest
Judge Approves Investment Banker Andrew A. Kunsak as Declarant in SEC v. Ripple Case
Uzbekistan Allows Two Banks to Issue Crypto Cards in Digital Sandbox Initiative
From the U.S. to Japan, Regulators Are Beginning to Embrace Crypto
Bitcoin Vapid, Gold Weakens as Russian Ruble and Argentinian Peso Crash
CertiK Drops Findings on Alleged Scammer who Stole $1M in Crypto
PayPal UK to Temporarily Halt Bitcoin Purchases Until Early 2024
Market movers:
ETH: $1823.2 (-1.16%)
BNB: $233.9 (-2.38%)
XRP: $0.5986 (-4.62%)
DOGE: $0.07002 (-5.99%)
ADA: $0.2778 (-4.14%)
SOL: $23.33 (-6.61%)
TRX: $0.07635 (-1.14%)
SHIB: $0.00000987 (-4.08%)
DOT: $4.777 (-4.11%)
MATIC: $0.6214 (-8.25%)
Top gainers on Binance:
SEI/BUSD (+300%)
CYBER/BUSD (+247%)
BLZ/BUSD (+30%)