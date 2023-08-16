Binance Margin has announced that it will delist the EPX/BUSD, GAL/BUSD, GMX/BUSD, HIVE/BUSD, KLAY/BUSD, RAD/BUSD, and TVK/BUSD cross margin and isolated margin pairs, effective from 2023-08-24, at 06:00 (UTC).

Key dates to note:

1. 2023-08-18, 06:00 (UTC): Binance Margin will suspend EPX/BUSD, GAL/BUSD, GMX/BUSD, HIVE/BUSD, KLAY/BUSD, RAD/BUSD, and TVK/BUSD isolated margin borrowing.

2. 2023-08-24, 06:00 (UTC): Binance Margin will close users' positions, conduct an automatic settlement, and cancel all pending orders on the listed isolated margin pairs, followed by their delisting from Isolated Margin. Binance Margin will also delist the pairs from Cross Margin at the same time.

Users can continue trading these assets on other available trading pairs on Binance Margin. Please note that this is a general announcement and is not intended for users in regions where the mentioned products and services are unavailable.



