Binance Futures will launch the USDⓈ-M SEI perpetual contract on August 17, 2023, at 02:30 (UTC), offering up to 20x leverage. This contract will have SEI as the underlying asset and USDT as the settlement asset, with 24/7 trading hours and support for multi-assets mode.
Binance Futures to Launch USDⓈ-M SEI Perpetual Contract with Up to 20x Leverage
2023-08-16 11:01
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
