Binance Futures has announced the launch of USDⓈ-M BTC and ETH Quarterly 1229 Delivery Contracts on 2023-08-18 at 12:00 (UTC) and 12:15 (UTC) respectively. These contracts will offer up to 25x leverage.

Details for USDⓈ-M BTC and ETH Quarterly 1229 Delivery Contracts:

- BTCUSDT Quarterly 1229
 - Launch Time: 2023-08-18, 12:00 (UTC)
 - Underlying Asset: BTC
 - Settlement Asset: USDT
 - Tick Size: 0.1
 - Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)
 - Max Leverage: 25x
 - Trading Hours: 24/7
 - Multi-Assets Mode: Supported

- ETHUSDT Quarterly 1229
 - Launch Time: 2023-08-18, 12:15 (UTC)
 - Underlying Asset: ETH
 - Settlement Asset: USDT
 - Tick Size: 0.01
 - Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)
 - Max Leverage: 25x
 - Trading Hours: 24/7
 - Multi-Assets Mode: Supported

 

 

 

 

 