Binance Futures has announced the launch of USDⓈ-M BTC and ETH Quarterly 1229 Delivery Contracts on 2023-08-18 at 12:00 (UTC) and 12:15 (UTC) respectively. These contracts will offer up to 25x leverage.

Details for USDⓈ-M BTC and ETH Quarterly 1229 Delivery Contracts:

- BTCUSDT Quarterly 1229

- Launch Time: 2023-08-18, 12:00 (UTC)

- Underlying Asset: BTC

- Settlement Asset: USDT

- Tick Size: 0.1

- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)

- Max Leverage: 25x

- Trading Hours: 24/7

- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported

- ETHUSDT Quarterly 1229

- Launch Time: 2023-08-18, 12:15 (UTC)

- Underlying Asset: ETH

- Settlement Asset: USDT

- Tick Size: 0.01

- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)

- Max Leverage: 25x

- Trading Hours: 24/7

- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported