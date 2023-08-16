Binance Futures has announced the launch of USDⓈ-M BTC and ETH Quarterly 1229 Delivery Contracts on 2023-08-18 at 12:00 (UTC) and 12:15 (UTC) respectively. These contracts will offer up to 25x leverage.
Details for USDⓈ-M BTC and ETH Quarterly 1229 Delivery Contracts:
- BTCUSDT Quarterly 1229
- Launch Time: 2023-08-18, 12:00 (UTC)
- Underlying Asset: BTC
- Settlement Asset: USDT
- Tick Size: 0.1
- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)
- Max Leverage: 25x
- Trading Hours: 24/7
- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported
- ETHUSDT Quarterly 1229
- Launch Time: 2023-08-18, 12:15 (UTC)
- Underlying Asset: ETH
- Settlement Asset: USDT
- Tick Size: 0.01
- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)
- Max Leverage: 25x
- Trading Hours: 24/7
- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported