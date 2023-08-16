Binance has announced the addition of new loanable assets and collateral assets on its Flexible Loan and VIP Loan platforms.

Flexible Loan:

- New Loanable Assets: CHR, NKN, ACA, TVK, FIDA

- New Collateral Assets: WBETH, SC, BAT, TKO, ALPHA

VIP Loan:

- New Loanable Assets: HIFI, HIVE, NULS, STRAX, FIDA

- New Collateral Assets: WBETH

Please note that this is a general announcement, and the products and services mentioned may not be available in all regions. Users should check for the availability of these offerings in their respective areas.

