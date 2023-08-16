According to a CoinDesk report, Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution, Arbitrum, is set to unlock over $1 billion worth of ARB tokens in March 2024. According to data source Token Unlocks, this will initiate a four-year period of staggered token releases for the project.

On March 16, 2024, Arbitrum will "cliff unlock" 1.11 billion ARB tokens, valued at $1.24 billion at the current market rate of $1.12. This amount represents 87% of the token's circulating supply of 1.275 billion. Over 5 billion ARB tokens remain locked as of now.

Unlocks involve the staggered release of previously frozen cryptocurrencies to prevent early investors or project team members from selling large amounts . The cliff unlock method allows a certain number of tokens to be unfrozen immediately after a predetermined period, with linear unlocking following.

After the initial release on March 16, Arbitrum will continue to unfreeze tokens every four weeks for four years. Token Unlocks highlights that unlocks typically free up liquidity, which can act as bearish catalysts for cryptocurrency prices.

At the time of writing, ARB is trading at $1.12, down 4% for the month, according to data from TradingView.

