Animoca Brands has officially teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and become an AWS Activate Provider, with the goal of accelerating Web3 development and promoting digital property development. Boasting over 450 Web3 companies and projects in its portfolio, the partnership will grant Animoca Brands access to tools, resources, content, and expert support for their Web3 products and services on AWS. Additionally, they will be able to directly apply for AWS Activate points worth up to $25,000 to support their development on the AWS platform.
2023-08-16 14:39
