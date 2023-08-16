According to CoinDesk report, cryptocurrencies experienced a broad decline following a sharp mid-afternoon sell-off on Tuesday. Ripple's (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot's (DOT), Polygon's (MATIC), and Uniswap's (UNI) altcoins led the way, with losses exceeding 4% over the past 24 hours. Major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw declines of less than 1%.

The sell-off may have been triggered by macro jitters following a stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales report for July. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model now forecasts a rapid 5% U.S. GDP growth in Q3, which could potentially lead to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates steady or beginning to increase them.

Traditional markets, including the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a sharp drop, with each index falling over 1% on Thursday. Crypto winter conditions persist in 2023, with prices and trading activity remaining subdued. Market maker GSR has seen further departures, including the departure of CFO Jonathan Hugh, as the company adapts to changing market conditions.



