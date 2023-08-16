ODaily reports that the Aave community is set to conduct on-chain voting for the proposal to "activate the Aave V3 basic liquidity pool on the Base chain." The voting process will begin in the early hours of tomorrow and conclude on August 19.

If approved, Aave will be allowed to complete all initial settings and activate basic liquidity pools, such as wETH, cbETH, and USDbC on Aave V3 on Base. Prior to this, on July 31, the Aave community initiated a vote on the ARFC proposal to "deploy Aave V3 on Base," which currently has a 99.98% approval rate. This vote will end at 3:00 on August 1.

The proposal suggests deploying Aave V3 on Base after the Base mainnet goes live and selecting a series of assets as collateral, including wETH, wstETH, cbETH, and USDC. If the proposal passes, ARFC will be improved based on community feedback and updated risk service provider recommendations following BGD Labs' infrastructure/technical assessment report release. Consequently, a revised ARFC will be submitted for snapshot voting for final approval. If a consensus is reached, a deployment AIP proposal will be submitted to activate Aave V3 Base when the Base mainnet goes live.

