According to Cointelegraph, Dubai's financial regulator, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has levied a fine on two founders of 3AC for their involvement with the OPNX exchange. The fines amount to $440,000 for each founder, Peng “Michael” Geng and Zhang “Coco” Chen, and $80,000 for OPNX as a firm. According to the regulator, the founders failed to perform proper due diligence, maintain adequate resources and governance, and disregarded standards regarding audit practices and cash flow. The DFSA alleges that these shortcomings have ultimately led to the collapse of the crypto platform. The founders have not confirmed or denied the regulator's claims, but they have agreed to the imposed fines and sanctions.