According to Decrypt, Zepeto, a South Korean avatar-based social platform, raised $13 million in a recent funding round for its expansion into the crypto and metaverse market spaces. The company plans to launch a new utility token, ZTX, for in-game purchases and content creation incentives. Alongside this development, Zepeto plans to integrate with Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum, which would enable fast and cheap transactions within the platform. By adopting blockchain technology, Zepeto aims to create an accessible metaverse where users can socialize, engage in commerce, and participate in the platform’s virtual economy.