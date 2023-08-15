The Kenyan Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has instructed Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency startup under Sam Altman's parent company Tools for Humanity, to halt the collection of facial recognition and personal data due to privacy intrusion and consent issues. The ODPC has filed a petition with the High Court to secure the data collected by Worldcoin as investigations into security, privacy, and legal matters continue.
