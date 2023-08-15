Dinari, a Web3 enterprise equity trading company, has completed a $7.5 million seed round of financing, according to The Block. Investors in this round include Third Kind Venture Capital, 500 Global, former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, Sancus Ventures, Version One VC, and Susquehanna SPEILLLP, a member of the International Group of companies.

Additionally, Dinari plans to launch dShare, a trading platform that will match tokens 1:1 with underlying securities, allowing users to gain equity in publicly funded businesses.