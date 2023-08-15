Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas announced in a tweet that the Ethereum futures ETF, launched by Volatility Shares, is set to be listed on October 12. Volatility Shares submitted their Ethereum futures ETF application documents to the SEC on July 28, as previously reported.
