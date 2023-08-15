ABMEDIA reports that during a conference in Taiwan on August 15, Taiwan's digital minister Tang Feng revealed that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has secured a Taiwan Employment Gold Card. This permit allows Buterin to stay in Taiwan for over 180 days and grants him unlimited entry to the country.
Vitalik Buterin Obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card for Extended Stay and Unlimited Entry
2023-08-15 09:53
