The Uniswap community is carrying out a temperature check vote on the proposal to launch Uniswap V3 on the Ethereum expansion project, Scroll. The vote is displayed on the Odaily Planet Daily News governance page and will run until August 20. The proposal highlights that after a successful deployment of Uniswap on the Scroll testnet, the Scroll team has asked Uniswap DAO to consider Scroll's upcoming Uniswap V3 mainnet deployment as an official launch.

Following the temperature check, the Scroll team intends to proceed with the deployment of Uniswap V3 on the Scroll mainnet. They will then submit governance proposals, and add deployed contract addresses, with all activities planned for September.

The Uniswap community is currently voting on whether to deploy Uniswap V3 on the Ethereum expansion project, Scroll. The temperature check vote will conclude on August 20. If successful, the Scroll team will move forward with deploying Uniswap V3 on their mainnet and submit governance proposals in September.

