According to Foresight News, Mercurity Fintech Holding, a NASDAQ-listed blockchain digital financial technology company, has announced that its subsidiary, Ucon Capital, has been approved to enter the Hong Kong Cyberport. Ucon intends to establish its Asian headquarters in Hong Kong and leverage the Cyberport platform to provide digital asset management services to customers in the region. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding plans to apply for a Trust and Company Service Provider License (TCSPL) from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to operate as a registered trustee and licensed custodian of client assets.