Odaily cites Tokenview data, which states that the total number of Bitcoin transactions currently stands at around 880 million. The overall circulation has hit 19.45 million, and the total number of Bitcoin-holding addresses exceeds 53.18 million. Furthermore, it is expected that there are 255 days left until the next anticipated Bitcoin halving event.

