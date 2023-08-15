Sui has announced via a tweet that the number of active accounts on its mainnet has exceeded 3 million users. This milestone was reached just four months after the mainnet's launch.
Sui Mainnet Surpasses 3 Million Active Accounts
2023-08-15 14:44
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
