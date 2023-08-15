The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has announced a strategic investment in cross-border payment giant MoneyGram International (MGI). Utilizing funds from SDF's operating reserve cash pool, the investment aims to support MGI's expansion of its digital business, exploration of blockchain technology, and potential initiatives to facilitate global money movement and management for consumers and businesses. Notably, the CEO of Stellar Development Foundation now sits as one of the directors on MoneyGram's newly established board.