Arthur Cheong is the Founder, CEO & CIO of DeFiance Capital has shared a positive update regarding their ongoing dispute with the 3AC estate. Over the past year, the two parties have been in conflict, with the 3AC estate claiming that DeFiance Capital's assets belong to the 3AC estate and should be used to pay off 3AC creditors. DeFiance Capital, however, maintains that they have exclusive control and beneficial ownership of their assets.

The liquidators insisted that the dispute be resolved in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), while DeFiance Capital's position was that all necessary witnesses and documents were in Singapore and that the case should be heard there. Last week, the High Court of Singapore agreed with DeFiance Capital, asserting that Singapore is the more appropriate jurisdiction and that the case is not "without merit," as the liquidators had claimed.

Over the past year, DeFiance Capital has attempted to work with the liquidators of 3AC to reduce the time and costs associated with litigation. Last year, they offered to have the dispute resolved in the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) to avoid a costly fight on where the dispute should be heard, but the liquidators did not agree.

Blossom Hing, DeFiance Capital's lawyer from Drew & Napier LLC, has welcomed the Singapore Court's decision, stating that it will ensure important evidence is available for the dispute's resolution in a just and efficient manner. The legal process is still ongoing, and DeFiance Capital remains committed to upholding the rights of their investors and the principles that underpin their industry.

As creditors of 3AC, DeFiance Capital is calling on the Creditors' Committee and other creditors to weigh in on the issue with the liquidators, urging the liquidators to pursue more pragmatic and efficient steps to conclude the 3AC liquidation in a timely manner and maximize recoveries.