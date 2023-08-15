Starknet has released its Cairo development roadmap, highlighting increased security and scalability features in the upcoming Cairo v2. The introduction of a new syntax aims to enhance security by making contract behavior more explicit and reducing the possibility of errors. This is expected to protect the protocol from potential hacks and loss of funds. Furthermore, the new syntax will introduce extensibility, a highly requested feature by the developer community, facilitating the use of external libraries for component creation.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Starknet Unveils Cairo Roadmap for Enhanced Security and Scalability
2023-08-15 14:08
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top