SkyBridge has written a letter to the SEC, urging the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs while pushing back against Grayscale's letter. They argue that a surveillance sharing agreement (SSA) is an essential feature that addresses the SEC's concerns regarding market manipulation and that ETFs should be launched according to the order of filing, rather than a common launch date.

SkyBridge views the time as being long overdue for the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs and believes that their executed surveillance sharing agreements with Coinbase have adequately addressed the SEC's apprehensions. SkyBridge disagrees with Grayscale's letter, which suggests a prejudicial first-mover advantage.

The letter was shared with various financial firms, including ARK Invest, 21 Shares, Invesco, Galaxy HQ, iShares, BlackRock, Valkyrie Funds, VanEck, WisdomTree Funds, and Fidelity.

