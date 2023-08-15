The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, has finalized its regulatory framework for stablecoins in response to ongoing concerns about the potential risks and consequences of unregulated cryptocurrencies. With the aim of creating a more resilient and transparent digital financial ecosystem, the MAS looks to implement the framework in the first half of 2024.

The updated regulatory framework will apply to single-currency stablecoins (SCS) pegged to the Singapore Dollar or any G10 currency issued in Singapore. Stablecoin issuers will be required to adhere to the new regulations, which include maintaining reserve assets sufficient to back the value of their stablecoins and meeting minimum base capital and liquid asset requirements.

Additionally, within five business days, issuers must redeem the stablecoins at par value. The framework also mandates that issuers provide information related to token value, stabilizing mechanism, holder rights, and the results of reserve asset audits.

Chen Zhuling, CEO of Singapore-based RockX, commented on the MAS's decision in a statement to Blockworks, saying, "The revision of MAS’s regulatory framework is a commendable step towards a more resilient and transparent digital financial ecosystem. By instating well-defined parameters that include segregating customers’ stablecoins with custodians having a minimum credit rating of A- and requiring monthly attestation of reserves, Singapore is fortifying trust in an evolving digital currency landscape."

Unregulated stablecoins pose risks to domestic markets and retail investors, a concern that has led the MAS to adopt definitive rules for the sector. These rules were implemented in response to the failure of Singapore-based Terra's algorithmic stablecoin in May of last year. In October 2022, the MAS sought public feedback on its digital asset framework, which has now been incorporated into the finalized version.

The MAS has also taken action against crypto staking by banning retail investors from participating in the activity within Singapore. The regulatory body plans to penalize or fine stablecoin issuers that fail to comply with the new framework's requirements, though specific penalties have yet to be announced. Previous financial penalties for similar crimes have ranged from fines of up to SGD 1 million ($737,000) to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Ho Hern Shin, deputy managing director of Financial Supervision at MAS, stated, "We encourage SCS issuers who would like their stablecoins recognized as 'MAS-regulated stablecoins' to make early preparations for compliance." She added that the framework aims not only to facilitate the use of stablecoins as a "credible digital medium of exchange" but also to serve as a "bridge between the fiat and digital asset ecosystems."