According to a report by Cointelegraph, The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has released its regulatory framework for stablecoins in the city-state, highlighting that it considers three business days as a "timely transfer" for single-currency stablecoins (SCS). This is despite some calling for shorter time frames due to the instant transfer capabilities of blockchains.

MAS explains that various types of blockchain infrastructure may have different service standards and might not always be under intermediaries' control. The central bank's proposed transfer timeline mirrors the existing requirement for domestic money transfer services.

Additionally, MAS indicates a five-business-day timeline for SCS redemptions back to fiat, dismissing suggestions that they should occur within a shorter timeframe or real-time basis. The timeline aims to balance responsiveness to user requests while ensuring the SCS issuer has enough time to complete the process under stress situations.



