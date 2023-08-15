Odaily reports that the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government has released its "Action Plan for Promoting Innovation and Development of the Data Element Industry Based on the New Digital Economy Track (2023-2025)." The notice highlights the city's aim to further develop the data element industry, in line with urban digital transformation requirements, build a national data exchange, and deepen the cooperation of data trading institutions through the National Data Trading Alliance.

The plan includes using blockchain technology to foster the interconnection of trading institutions, mutual recognition of digital business entities, and links between on-site and off-site transactions. Additionally, a unified registration and deposit service system for data resources, products, and assets will be established.

The Shanghai government has issued an action plan to promote innovation and development of the data element industry based on the new digital economy track. The plan aims to build a national data exchange while applying blockchain technology to support trading institutions, digital business entities, and streamline transactions.



