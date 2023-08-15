According to Cointelegraph, following the successful beta launch and subsequent exchange listings, the SEI token has reached a market capitalization of $1.8 billion. The token's momentum demonstrates the high degree of interest and adoption within the cryptocurrency community as the platform continues to develop and grow.
SEI Token Valued at $1.8 Billion After Beta Launch and Exchange Listings
2023-08-15 14:45
According to Cointelegraph, following the successful beta launch and subsequent exchange listings, the SEI token has reached a market capitalization of $1.8 billion. The token's momentum demonstrates the high degree of interest and adoption within the cryptocurrency community as the platform continues to develop and grow.
