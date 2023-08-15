Sei Labs, the company behind the trading-focused layer 1 blockchain Sei, has announced the successful launch of its mainnet following a testnet phase that saw more than 7.5 million wallet creations. The blockchain's native token, SEI, also debuted on exchanges like Binance, Kraken, and Huobi.

Sei's mission is to create a chain that provides users with an effortless asset exchange experience, targeting social platforms, games, and NFT markets rather than decentralized finance (DeFi). Sei Labs co-founder Jeff Feng stated that Sei is 10 times faster than Solana and can achieve transaction finality in as little as 250 milliseconds, with a 100-millisecond buffer for maintaining protocol stability.

With over 200 teams building on Sei and growing interest, the Sushiswap decentralized perpetual futures exchange is set to launch on the network. In May, Sei Labs secured $30 million in funding from investors such as Jump Crypto, Multicoin Capital, and Flow Traders. Sei's co-founders have notable industry experience, having previously held positions at Goldman Sachs, Robinhood, and Binance.

