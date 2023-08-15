SEC Chairman Gary Gensler emphasizes the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and the necessity of adapting current securities laws to address this emerging technology. Gensler acknowledges the possibility of AI revolutionizing different facets of the financial sector, presenting new opportunities as well as unique challenges. He stresses the importance of implementing regulatory frameworks to manage potential risks and advocates for continuous collaboration among regulators, industry stakeholders, and AI experts to create suitable safeguards and guidelines.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SEC Chair Highlights AI's Transformative Potential, Calls for Regulation
2023-08-15 18:55
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 1
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top