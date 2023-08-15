SEC Chairman Gary Gensler emphasizes the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and the necessity of adapting current securities laws to address this emerging technology. Gensler acknowledges the possibility of AI revolutionizing different facets of the financial sector, presenting new opportunities as well as unique challenges. He stresses the importance of implementing regulatory frameworks to manage potential risks and advocates for continuous collaboration among regulators, industry stakeholders, and AI experts to create suitable safeguards and guidelines.