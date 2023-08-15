Odaily reports that MakerDAO's sDAI has seen significant growth since its launch, according to on-chain data analyst Tom Wan from 21co. sDAI allows DAI depositors to earn 8% interest while maintaining liquidity, a concept similar to LST. As a result, sDAI has become the seventh largest stablecoin on Ethereum.

Over the past week, the circulating supply of sDAI has increased by 54%. More than 573 million DAI have been deposited into the sDAI contract, and 556 million sDAI have been minted.

