Digital asset management platform Safe has released a white paper on the modular open source Safe Core protocol, aiming to promote the transformation of smart accounts. The protocol addresses fragmentation, vendor lock-in, and security concerns, helping to ensure the composability of DApps and tools through standardized modules, maintaining account interoperability and portability, and introducing registries to reduce smart contract risks.

Safe also introduces a Manager as an abstraction layer to manage the interdependencies of these issues. The Manager's role is to handle the complexities of fragmentation, interoperability, and security, as well as to propose resolutions between registries, accounts, and modules.