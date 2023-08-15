According to CoinDesk, Republican lawmakers are demanding clarification from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler regarding the recent approval of Prometheum, a blockchain-based trading platform for securities tokens. Legislators are questioning how Prometheum gained approval from the SEC and are seeking a detailed explanation of the process. The inquiry aims to provide better insight into the agency's approach to blockchain and securities regulation, ensuring fair and transparent dealings within the digital asset sector.
