According to Scopescan, the on-chain analyst, an intriguing discovery has been made within the cryptocurrency community as either the possible Coinbase cold wallet 0xc6f4 or an unknown whale received a massive 841 billion SHIB ($8.8 million) from Coinbase in just 3 days.

Intriguingly, the 0xc6f4 wallet only holds SHIB, and its previous SHIB transaction occurred two years ago, just one week before the SHIB price surged dramatically.

