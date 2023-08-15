JKLabs, a project focused on utilizing on-chain reputation for governance, has successfully raised $2 million in a Pre-Seed round of financing, according to The Block. Investors in this round include 1kx, Boys Club, Seed Club Ventures, and more than 90 angel investors. JKLabs aims to address governance-related challenges, enabling projects to launch competitions, hackathons, issue grants, and offer incentives to on-chain community members.
